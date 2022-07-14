Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

