Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,600 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

