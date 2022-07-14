Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

UNM stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

