Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $165.67 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70.
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.
Repligen Profile (Get Rating)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
