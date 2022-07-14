Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

