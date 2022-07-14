Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.