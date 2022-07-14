Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,179 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
WSM stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.
In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
