Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,089 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

