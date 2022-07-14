Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,489 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of CHGG opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

