Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

