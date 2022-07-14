Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2,444.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

