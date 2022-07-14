Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $465.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.