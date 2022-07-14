Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.