Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPXU stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

