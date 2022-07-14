Cerity Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 33,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,948,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,224,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 437,089 shares of company stock valued at $36,720,444 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.