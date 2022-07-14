Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

