Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.