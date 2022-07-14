Cerity Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $465.64 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.