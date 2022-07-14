Cerity Partners LLC Sells 265 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 437.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 43,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 176,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

