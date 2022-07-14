Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

