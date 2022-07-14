Cerity Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $655.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

