Cerity Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

