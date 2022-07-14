Cerity Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

