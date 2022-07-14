Cerity Partners LLC Sells 738 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

