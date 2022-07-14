Cerity Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 462,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28.

