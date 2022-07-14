Cerity Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 462,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

