Cerity Partners LLC Takes $295,000 Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

