Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

EPAC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

