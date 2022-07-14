Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.