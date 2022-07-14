Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

