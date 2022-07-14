Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

