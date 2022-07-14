Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.