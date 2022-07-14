Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $295.26 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.22.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

