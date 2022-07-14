Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $295.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.22.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

