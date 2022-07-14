Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.