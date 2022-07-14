CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Trading Up 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 20.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

