Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $214.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.