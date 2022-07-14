Charter Communications, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $465.64 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.02 and a 200-day moving average of $537.62. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

