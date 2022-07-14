China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Up 6.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.00. 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)
