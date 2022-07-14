China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Up 6.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.00. 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

