Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.40. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

