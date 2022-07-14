ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.94

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $813.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

