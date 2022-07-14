Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in June

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

