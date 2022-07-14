Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 40,000.0% in June

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CCTC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Clean Coal Technologies (Get Rating)
