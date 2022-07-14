Clean Yield Group Acquires 1,555 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

