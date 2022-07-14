Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

