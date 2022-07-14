Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

