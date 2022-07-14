Collective Family Office LLC Sells 675 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.