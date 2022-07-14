Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 125111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.