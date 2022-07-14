Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.42

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

