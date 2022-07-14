Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.42

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
