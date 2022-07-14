Comparing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International 12.86% 25.67% 13.27% Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06%

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -459.78, suggesting that its stock price is 46,078% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.00 -$1.01 million $0.02 N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 151.92 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.20%.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.